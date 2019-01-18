Shehbaz Sharif wants a parliamentary investigation into the Mohmand dam contract

Not many are pleased about the decision. Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is one of them.Speaking in the assembly on Friday, Shehbaz said the bidding process for the Mohmand dam was in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority’s rules. He called for a parliamentary committee to be formed to review the bidding process and for a report to be submitted in this regard in a week. He said awarding the contract to a sitting government official [Abdul Razak Dawood] is a conflict of interest.The government is spending Rs309 billion with closed eyes, Shehbaz said. The opposition leader had raised this issue during a National Assembly session last week too.“What was the necessity of awarding a contract for the Mohmand dam on a single bid. What was the hurry?” Shehbaz had asked. He had said the bid was finalised in haste. He had said the PTI government’s decision on the bid raises a big question mark.Although he agreed that the construction of dams is the need of the hour, the opposition leader was strictly against the procedure adopted to award a contract for the dam saying that the PPRA’s rules were misinterpreted to suit PTI's needs. “Why couldn’t re-bidding be done?”He had supported his argument with facts. Reading out PPRA’s rules, Shehbaz said, “The single bid may be considered if it meets the evaluation criteria expressed in the tender notice and is not in conflict with any other rules, regulations, and policy of the federal government,” he read, adding that the ‘operative’ paragraph was, “However, the procuring agencies should make a decision with due diligence and in the light of Rule 4: Whenever a procuring agency is confronted with such a situation whereby the rate quoted by the single bidder cannot be compared so as to declare it as the lowest rate or otherwise, it may make a prudent decision.”“While making the decision, the following factors may be kept in view: the comparison of price of the goods, works or services if procured during the current financial year, market price of the goods, in case abnormal increase in price is observed, the procuring agency may like to re-advertise the opportunity if time permits.Finally, the PPRA rules state that “re-advertisement would be a preferred option.”Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda said that no one could stop the Mohmand dam from being constructed.He said some politicians were pushing the country backward by involving the public in conspiracy theories. Such politics will be buried, he added.Vawda said he would give his reply to Shehbaz Sharif on the Mohmand dam issue in the next session of the National Assembly.All conspiracies against the construction of the [Mohmand] dam will not succeed, he said.