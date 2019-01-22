Shehbaz Sharif moves LHC for bail in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif submitted a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking bail in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case on Tuesday.

The petition was submitted on his behalf by his lawyers Azam Nazeer Tarrar and Amjad Pervaiz.

It was argued that the case against Shehbaz was against the law and political in nature.

The petition says that Shehbaz did not give anyone even an inch of government land. He acted lawfully, the petition read.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly was arrested last year in October by the National Accountability Bureau at its Lahore office in connection with the Rs14 billion Ashiana Housing Scheme case. He was accused of corruption in the case.