SHC assures Uzair Baloch’s family that he is alive

January 22, 2019

The Sindh High Court assured on Tuesday the family members of Uzair Baloch that he is alive. 

Uzair Baloch’s mother has filed a petition in court asking the authorities to let her meet her son. The mother’s lawyer told the court that the family wants to know if he is alive or not.

“Be assured, he is alive,” responded Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar.

Related: Court wants to know where Uzair Baloch is being kept

The federal government submitted its reply in the case. It said that the military court is hearing the case against Baloch.

His mother’s lawyer said that Uzair Baloch’s family hasn’t been allowed to meet him. He was last presented in court on April 12, 2017. Jail IG submitted his reply at the last hearing. According to them, Baloch was handed over to the military on April 11, 2017. He is being investigated in more than 40 cases.

The case has been adjourned till February 18

 
 
 

