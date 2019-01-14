Sharfabad murder suspect planned to kill two more people

A man confessed on Monday to shooting another man over personal enmity in Karachi’s Sharfabad.

The police were present at the site when Sohail opened fire on Munawwar.

Sohail said that he went to meet his wife with the plan to kill Munawwar and others involved in inciting his wife against him. In a detailed statement, he said that he wanted to kill Munawwar, lawyer Roshan and Inspector Shahbaz.

“I divorced my wife twice in anger,” he said. His car and properties were seized after the divorce.

The police said that the suspect’s daughters have told the court that they didn’t want to live with him.

Munawwar Ali’s funeral prayers have been offered and he has been laid to rest.