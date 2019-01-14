Sharfabad murder suspect planned to kill two more people

January 14, 2019

A man confessed on Monday to shooting another man over personal enmity in Karachi’s Sharfabad.

The police were present at the site when Sohail opened fire on Munawwar.

Sohail said that he went to meet his wife with the plan to kill Munawwar and others involved in inciting his wife against him. In a detailed statement, he said that he wanted to kill Munawwar, lawyer Roshan and Inspector Shahbaz.

Related: Karachi man shot dead over personal enmity in Sharfabad 

“I divorced my wife twice in anger,” he said. His car and properties were seized after the divorce.

The police said that the suspect’s daughters have told the court that they didn’t want to live with him.

Munawwar Ali’s funeral prayers have been offered and he has been laid to rest.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

WATCH: A new wave of terror hits Karachi

December 26, 2018 10:10 am

Three men killed in incidents of firing within an hour in Karachi

October 20, 2016 4:03 pm

SIU to probe brutal murder of man killed by friends

August 2, 2016 9:10 pm

Karachi: ASI shot dead in Clifton

February 15, 2016 5:11 pm

Sohail hopeful of Test cricket’s return to Pakistan

October 20, 2015 12:22 pm

Cricket: Pakistan recall Haris Sohail from Sri Lanka tour

June 24, 2015 3:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.