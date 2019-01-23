Shah Hussain arrested after Supreme Court sets aside LHC verdict in Khadija stabbing case

Shah Hussain, who was convicted by a sessions court for stabbing a girl 23 times, has been arrested after the Supreme Court set aside his acquittal by the Lahore High Court.

He was arrested from the court premises and is being shifted to the Secretariat police station.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was heading the bench hearing Khadija Siddiqui’s appeal in the case. He chided the authorities for acquitting Hussain without reviewing the records.

Hussain, the son of a prominent lawyer, was sentenced to seven years in jail for stabbing Siddiqui 23 times two years ago. Later, the sessions court reduced his sentence to four years.

“Supremacy of law won in the end,” said Barrister Salman Safdar, who represented Siddiqui.

Safdar was speaking to the media after the verdict was announced. “The verdict shows that no one is above the law.” This is the much deserved justice that this victim required, he added.

Siddiqui said that this verdict is a victory for the entire nation. “If you misuse your power, then you will have to pay the price for it,” she said.

She thanked the media for supporting her in her journey.