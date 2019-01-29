Security guard steals Rs6.5 million from Karachi bank

A security guard and his accomplices have stolen Rs6.5 million from a private bank in Karachi’s Defence area, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

The guard, identified as Manzoor, was deployed in the night shift. According to the police, he informed the police of a robbery in the bank Monday night and disappeared.

The police said that the accused also cut the wires of the bank’s CCTV system and he may have been helped by his companions.

Another security guard, Ehsan, was arrested by the police. He told the investigators that Manzoor came for his duty early last night.

His supervisor told the police that Manzoor was working with the bank for the last five or six years.