Security forces recover 14 miners kidnapped from Darra Adam Khel

January 7, 2019

Photo: AFP

Fourteen mine workers who were kidnapped on Sunday evening from Darra Adam Khel were recovered Monday morning.

According to security officials, the miners were picked up in the Zargon Khel area. Once the security officials were informed of the kidnapping, they sealed the mountainous region and began a search and checking operation.

The kidnappers abandoned the miners in Dongay, an area in the mountains, and fled.

Related: Darra’s gunsmiths want business to go global

Hand grenades, pistols and masks were found in the area where the miners were kept overnight.

Security agencies have begun a search and strike operation to find the kidnappers and have also asked the miners for their help to identify them.

 
 


