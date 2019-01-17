Sections of the motorway close as dense fog rolls into Punjab

The country is once again under the spell of cold. Fog and dry weather have once again engulfed Punjab, reducing the visibility to zero.

Many regions of Punjab, including Lahore, Multan, Pakpattan and Okara, were engulfed by fog Thursday morning. Due to its intensity, visibility is low and traffic has been affected. The M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore to Islamabad and M–4 Motorway Multan to Khanewal were closed on Thursday morning due to the intensity of the fog.

The Motorway Police have advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and call the motorway helpline before setting out on their travels. They have also instructed motorists to use fog lights when travelling.

With additional reporting by Muhammad Amjad Khan and Javed Sikander.