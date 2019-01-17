Sections of the motorway close as dense fog rolls into Punjab

January 17, 2019
and

Photo: AFP

The country is once again under the spell of cold. Fog and dry weather have once again engulfed Punjab, reducing the visibility to zero.

Many regions of Punjab, including Lahore, Multan, Pakpattan and Okara, were engulfed by fog Thursday morning. Due to its intensity, visibility is low and traffic has been affected. The M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore to Islamabad and M–4 Motorway Multan to Khanewal were closed on Thursday morning due to the intensity of the fog.

The Motorway Police have advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and call the motorway helpline before setting out on their travels. They have also instructed motorists to use fog lights when travelling.

With additional reporting by Muhammad Amjad Khan and Javed Sikander.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pakistani students create a smart walking stick for the blind

January 14, 2019 7:26 pm

Weather update: Colder winds in Karachi, fog in Punjab and snow in the northern regions

January 13, 2019 9:24 am

Chief justice stops execution of schizophrenic policeman

January 13, 2019 12:20 am

If you are in Lahore or Multan, you can now use the Speedo bus even without a card

January 12, 2019 7:19 pm

Jail authorities finally allow medical checkup for Nawaz

January 12, 2019 5:51 pm

Snow blankets the northern regions of Pakistan

January 12, 2019 9:18 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.