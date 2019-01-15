Scholars, civil society and government should work together to control population, rules top court

Pakistan’s top court ruled on Tuesday that scholars, the civil society and the government should work together to control the country’s population growth.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar disposed of the case on Tuesday.

A growing population is like a ‘ticking bomb’, the court observed. Nation’s scholars, parliament and the administration should play their roles in controlling the country’s population. All stakeholders must work together.

We need to start a movement to control population, the court said. It would be unfortunate to not be able to control the population. We have to fight this challenge, it said.

In July, the chief justice took suo motu notice of the increase in population. The top judge said that the country’s needs to formulate a uniform policy to curb its population growth.