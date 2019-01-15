Scholars, civil society and government should work together to control population, rules top court

January 15, 2019

Pakistan’s top court ruled on Tuesday that scholars, the civil society and the government should work together to control the country’s population growth. 

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar disposed of the case on Tuesday.

A growing population is like a ‘ticking bomb’, the court observed. Nation’s scholars, parliament and the administration should play their roles in controlling the country’s population. All stakeholders must work together.

Related: Pakistani couples have babies because of social pressure, says Tariq Jameel

We need to start a movement to control population, the court said. It would be unfortunate to not be able to control the population. We have to fight this challenge, it said.

In July, the chief justice took suo motu notice of the increase in population. The top judge said that the country’s needs to formulate a uniform policy to curb its population growth.

 

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Government isn’t serious about constructing Nai Gaj Dam, says top judge

January 15, 2019 2:21 pm

Nawaz ‘illegally’ allotted land in Pakpattan shrine case, JIT head tells Supreme Court

January 15, 2019 11:59 am

Aleema Khan didn’t declare her assets as part of the amnesty scheme, SC told

January 14, 2019 1:05 pm

Supreme Court disposes of suo motu notice in APS attack case

January 14, 2019 11:48 am

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to open ‘free’ legal clinic after retirement

January 13, 2019 8:38 pm

Chief justice stops execution of schizophrenic policeman

January 13, 2019 12:20 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Taha Anis
Obed Pasha
Mansoor Raza
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.