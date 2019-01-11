SC wants water companies to pay Rs1 on every litre of groundwater extracted

The Supreme Court has ordered mineral water companies to pay Rs1 per litre on the water they are extracting from the ground.

In a detailed judgment in a suo motu case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said the money would be used for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The top judge told the bottled water and beverage companies to register themselves with the food authorities.

The provincial governments have been directed to fix the price of water and issue a notification in this regard.

A special bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ejazul Ahsan, will be formed to ensure the implementation of the verdict.

The first hearing will be held on January 31.