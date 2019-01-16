SC wants centre to strike off names of Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah from the no-fly list

The names of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will finally be removed from the no-fly list.

In a detailed verdict on the fake bank accounts case, the Supreme Court directed on Wednesday the federal government to remove Bilawal and Shah’s names off the Exit Control List.

The apex court, however, made it clear that this does not mean the National Accountability Bureau would not investigate their case further. Their names can be placed on the ECL again if evidence is found, the court said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the decision to remove their names from the ECL would be made after receiving a detailed written judgment of the Supreme Court order.

On December 31, the SC had questioned how the government had placed the names of 172 people on the no-fly list without its approval.

If it was the investigation team’s request to have the names added, you should have waited for a court order, said Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. The top judge called for the complete records of the 172 names placed on the ECL.

Qureshi said that the chief justice never said that the names should be removed from the ECL, rather he asked for the names to be reviewed.

“We will review the recommendations of the chief justice,” said the foreign minister.