SC turns down Bahria Town’s offer to pay Rs200b to avoid NAB reference

Bahria Town’s offer to deposit Rs200 billion to avoid legal proceedings for acquiring land illegally for its three projects in Karachi, Islamabad and Murree was turned down by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Bahria Town’s counsel offered to pay Rs200 billion to waive the charges against the real estate developer. Justice Azmat Saeed, however, told the counsel that a fine of Rs285 billion had already been imposed on the real estate developer in 2004.

He said that three separate verdicts had been passed against Bahria Town so the payment offers should also be separate.

On this, the real estate developer counsel offered to increase the payment to Rs250 billion.

Justice Saeed responded that this was no way to deal with the matter and warned that the apex could ask NAB to file a reference.

On seeing the matter worsen, the Bahria Town counsel asked for a week’s time to submit a reply. The request was granted and the hearing was adjourned.