SC to hear NAB’s appeal against suspension of Sharif family’s sentences in the Avenfield case

January 14, 2019

The Supreme Court is hearing NAB’s appeal against the suspension of the Sharif family’s sentences in the Avenfield reference today (Monday).

A larger bench has been formed to hear the case. The bench comprises Justice Asif Saeed Khosa (who will be taking oath as the country’s chief justice soon), Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in the case, while his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain Safdar were sentenced to seven and one year respectively. Their sentences were suspended until their appeal against the verdict is heard.

Related: Jail authorities finally allow medical checkup for Nawaz

On July 6, accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir sentenced the Sharif family to jail in the Avenfield case. They challenged the verdict in the Islamabad High Court and a two-member bench suspended their sentences until the final verdict in the appeal is announced.

Nawaz is currently serving his sentence in the Al Azizia case at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He was sentenced to seven years in jail and a $25 million fine. His lawyers have filed an appeal to get that sentence suspended as well because the final verdict in another appeal filed before the accountability court sentenced him in the case has not been decided yet.

 
 


