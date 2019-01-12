Asia Bibi verdict: SC tells govt to compensate riot victims in a month

January 12, 2019

AFP photo

The Supreme Court has ordered the federal and provincial governments to pay compensation to the people who suffered losses during the violent protests following the acquittal of Asia Bibi in October last year.

The protests were led by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The protests ended on November 2 after the government signed an agreement with the religious leaders.

According to Radio Pakistan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar directed the government to compensate the victims within a month.

Related story: CJP takes notice of damage to properties after Aasia Bibi’s acquittal

During the hearing, the Punjab advocate-general told the CJP that his province suffered an estimated loss of Rs262 million because of the protests.

The advocate-general said that the provincial cabinet has approved the estimated amount and the matter has been forwarded to the chief minister for the release of funds.

An official of Punjab’s home department told the court that the payments to the people, who suffered losses, would be made this month.

Related story: Protests break out after Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquits Aasia Bibi

In November, the CJP had taken notice of the arson and damage to public properties during the protests that erupted after the top court’s decision to acquit Aasia Bibi.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Supreme Court monitoring bench orders removal of all businesses on military land in Karachi

January 12, 2019 4:02 pm

SC wants water companies to pay Rs1 on every litre of groundwater extracted

January 11, 2019 10:25 pm

Supreme Court rejects FIA’s request to close the Asghar Khan case

January 11, 2019 11:57 am

SC rejects Pervaiz Elahi’s appeal against its decision in Bahria Town Rawalpindi land case

January 10, 2019 4:22 pm

Peshawar High Court orders release of 14 members of a political party

January 10, 2019 2:39 pm

PTI takes back petition seeking disqualification of Asif Ali Zardari

January 10, 2019 12:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.