Asia Bibi verdict: SC tells govt to compensate riot victims in a month

The Supreme Court has ordered the federal and provincial governments to pay compensation to the people who suffered losses during the violent protests following the acquittal of Asia Bibi in October last year.

The protests were led by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The protests ended on November 2 after the government signed an agreement with the religious leaders.

According to Radio Pakistan, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar directed the government to compensate the victims within a month.

During the hearing, the Punjab advocate-general told the CJP that his province suffered an estimated loss of Rs262 million because of the protests.

The advocate-general said that the provincial cabinet has approved the estimated amount and the matter has been forwarded to the chief minister for the release of funds.

An official of Punjab’s home department told the court that the payments to the people, who suffered losses, would be made this month.

In November, the CJP had taken notice of the arson and damage to public properties during the protests that erupted after the top court’s decision to acquit Aasia Bibi.