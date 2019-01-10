SC rejects Pervaiz Elahi’s appeal against its decision in Bahria Town Rawalpindi land case

The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s appeal against its decision in the Bahria Town Rawalpindi case.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said Elahi, the speaker of the Punjab Assembly, was taking a risk. We pronounced the verdict keeping in view the truth, he said, adding that he will have to endure the results.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said Elahi didn’t have the authority to demarcate forest land during his tenure as the province’s chief minster. He said 200 kanals of land was allocated to the Chaudhry family. The request did not deny either statement.

Justice Nisar asked whether Bahria Town allotted land to Chaudhry Shujaat’s sons. To this, the petitioner’s lawyer said Bahria Town hadn’t given any land to the Chaudhry family. They paid for the land, he contended.

He said the court had heard a civil case, not a criminal one. We did not send the case to NAB, he said, adding that NAB cleared Elahi so the court has no issue.

The court had on May 4, 2018 declared that the total area of land acquired by the real estate company in Takht Pari, Rawalpindi was 2,210 acres and not 1,741 acres as claimed.

It had declared that the exchange of land purportedly encroached upon by Bahria Town and the Punjab forest department as well as the attestation of mutations were based on an erroneous assumption about the area. The court had ordered the forest department, revenue department and Survey of Pakistan to conduct a fresh demarcation.