SC gives NAB three months to wrap up China cutting reference against KDA officials

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has been given three months to wrap up a reference against KDA officers in China cutting case.

The Supreme Court rejected the bail of KDA Deputy Director Syed Atif Hussain Naqvi too. The case was being at the Karachi Registry on Friday.

NAB said that KDA officers were involved in China cutting in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar. China cutting is the illegal slicing off of land from amenity plots to create residential or commercial spaces that are sold for exorbitant rates.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the NAB prosecutor why the case investigation is taking so long. “What happens in accountability court?” he asked. “Why are the cases coming in front of us?”

The investigating officer said that they had to arrest some people, who have been arrested now. The court ordered the accountability bureau to present all the witnesses on the same day.