SC disposes of suo motu notice in Orange Line case

The Supreme Court disposed of on Wednesday its suo motu notice in the Orange Line project case.

The construction companies have submitted guarantees to the bank and the court has given the companies cheques of Rs600 million and Rs400 million.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked why property dealers were included on the Lahore Development Authority board, to which the LDA lawyer said he doesn’t know anything the inclusion of such persons on the board.

Related: Supreme Court directs companies to complete Orange line train project on time or pay fine

This is a clear conflict of interest, remarked Justice Ahsan. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed that the LDA City project’s collapse is the result of a conflict of interest.

If a conflict of interest case arises, we will look into it, he said.

The court had earlier directed the LDA to release the funds to the companies. The court is supervising the project itself, said Justice Saqib Nisar during a hearing on January 3.