SBP denies sending any report to the ECP about PTI’s ‘fake’ bank accounts

The State Bank of Pakistan has denied a report published in Dawn that claimed that the ruling party is operating at least 18 undeclared bank accounts across the country.

In a report, the paper reported that the SBP submitted a reported to the Election Commission of Pakistan, revealing that “the PTI is operating 26 bank accounts in different cities of the country, but only eight of them have been declared before the commission”.

Abid Qamar, the SBP’s spokesperson, told SAMAA TV that the central bank didn’t send any report to the central bank about the “fake accounts” operated by the ruling party. He termed the media report “false”.

The spokesperson said that every bank is bound to provide details of its accounts to the ECP. However, he clarified that the information is provided to the commission when it is asked for.

According to the ECP’s laws, every political party is bound to submit an audited report of its finances to the commission.