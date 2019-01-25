SBCA to start demolishing commercial buildings built on residential plots in Karachi in three days

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general told on Friday the directors in his department that in three days action will be started to demolish illegal structures in Karachi.

The Supreme Court had ordered on January 22 all commercial activities on residential plots in the city to be stopped.

Related: I will resign if I’m made to demolish 500 buildings in Karachi, says LG Minister Saeed Ghani

Earlier permission granted by the SBCA has been revoked. That means if you constructed your business (like a wedding hall or plaza) on a residential plot and got the SBCA’s permission, your business will still be demolished.

The director general has told the directors to give the businesses three days’ notice and then start the demolition operation.

Businesses that have been illegally constructed on 930 residential plots in the city have been issued notices.

Related: 930 residential plots are being used for commercial activity, says the Sindh Building Control Authority

But this action is in complete contradiction to what Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani wants. Earlier in the day, he said he would resign if he is made to demolish the 500 buildings the Supreme Court wants demolished across the city. He said he won’t leave people homeless.

The SBCA is run by the Sindh government.