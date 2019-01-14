Saudi prince gives PM Khan gold-plated Kalashnikov

January 15, 2019

Photo: Courtesy PTI Official Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the proud owner of a gold-plated Kalashnikov courtesy Governor of Tabuk of Saudi Arabia Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz.

PM Khan received Prince Fahd at the Prime Minister House on Monday.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present during the meeting. The Saudi Arabia prince also met President Dr Arif Alvi.

In a grand gesture, the Saudi prince gifted PM Khan with a gold-plated Kalashnikov.

Prince Fahd also called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, including the regional security situation.

 
 
 

