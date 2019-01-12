Saudi energy minister to inspect oil refinery land in Gwadar

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih arrived in Balochistan’s Gwadar today (Saturday) to inspect the land allocated for a proposed oil refinery.

He is also expected to visit Pakistan next month again to sign an MoU for the construction of the refinery.

This was announced on Friday during a press conference by Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. He said that the ground breaking of the oil refinery, which he described as state-of-the-art, will take place soon.

Related: World’s third biggest oil refinery will be installed in Gwadar

Khan clarified that China has no concerns regarding the Saudi investment in Gwadar.

This refinery will be the world’s third largest. It will supply oil to Pakistan and China. Earlier in October, a delegation headed by the Saudi foreign minister visited the site and was briefed on the special economic zone set up there.