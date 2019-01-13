Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to visit Pakistan in the first week of February

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will be visiting Pakistan on the invitation of the government’s invitation in the first week of February.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has spoken to his Saudi counterpart on the telephone during which they discussed the close relationship between the two countries.

Chaudhry confirmed that the crown prince will be visiting Pakistan soon. He said his visit will strengthen ties between the two countries. He congratulated his Saudi counterpart on his new appointment.

Crown Prince Mohammad’s visit follows a visit by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan on January 6.

Related: Saudi energy minister to inspect oil refinery land in Gwadar

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad is also scheduled to visit Pakistan on March 23.

Saudi Arabia has pledged a $6 billion package for Pakistan. Recently, Finance Minister Asad Umar said there are no conditions for the financial package from Saudi Arabia. He said the government has taken a loan at a 3% interest rate.

The Saudi government is also setting up an oil refinery in Gwadar, said to be the world’s third largest. The Saudi petroleum minister visited Gwadar on January 12 to inspect the site and is expected to return soon to sign an MoU to start construction.