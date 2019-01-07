Saudi Arabia announces 583 scholarships for Pakistani students

January 7, 2019
and

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Higher Education Commission will be provided fully funded scholarships to 583 Pakistani students in 2019, APP reported Monday.

Under the scholarship programme, Pakistani students will get admission in 23 leading universities in Saudi Arabia.

The Higher Education Commission will process applications and award 400 scholarships to Bachelor’s students, 100 to Master’s students and 83 for PhD students, the Saudi and Pakistani officials said in a statement.

Related: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $15b Gwadar oil refinery deal in Feb

Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, planned the scholarships. According to Arab News, the ambassador said that Saudi Arabia has been awarding limited scholarships to Pakistani students for several years.

“Pakistani students can gain admission at all Saudi universities in any subject of their choice, unlike in the past,” said Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache in Islamabad.

 
 


