Saleem Mandviwalla denies having differences with the Senate chairperson

Senate Central Deputy Chairperson Saleem Mandviwalla clarified on Saturday that a statement attributed to him that efforts were under way to remove Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani is incorrect.

He refuted reports of having differences with the Senate chairperson.

“I have given no such statement,” Mandviwalla said, adding that the removal of a Senate chairperson was up to the political parties to decide.

Mandviwalla was referring to recent reports in the media of a no-trust motion being brought against Sanjrani as the Senate chairperson.

PPP’s Mandviwalla was sworn in as the Senate deputy chairperson in March last year. He polled 54 votes.