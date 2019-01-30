Sahiwal shooting: Victims’ families refuse to appear for identification parade

January 30, 2019




The families of the victims of the Sahiwal firing incident have refused to appear before the JIT formed by the Punjab government to investigate the killing.

They will also not appear before the anti-terrorism court in Sahiwal for the suspects’ identification parade because they say they don’t recognise the JIT.

Ehtesham, the brother of Zeeshan, and Jalil, the brother of Mohammad Khalil, say that they will not participate in the investigation until a judicial commission is formed. They say they have no faith in the JIT.

Related: Government should form a judicial commission to probe Sahiwal shooting: Rehman Malik

Zeeshan, Mohammad Khalil, his wife and daughter were killed on January 19 after the CTD allegedly opened fire on their car in Sahiwal. A JIT investigating the case had held the CTD responsible for the killings.

Earlier in the day, the Senate Committee on Human Rights rejected the JIT's report in which it said it had intelligence that suggested the presence of a suicide jacket in the car, which is why they fired from four feet away.

If you thought there was a jacked in the car, you would have never fired from four feet away, said the senators. You would have been 50 feet away, they contended.

Were you blind when you took the bag from the trunk of the car without checking and shot a 13-year-old girl dead, asked the senators.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

CTD arrests seven suspected members of banned militant outfits in Sindh

January 30, 2019 12:12 pm

CTD arrests key commander of TTP Fazlullah group in Karachi

January 29, 2019 10:01 pm

Those who ordered the Sahiwal shootout are responsible for my son’s death, says Zeeshan’s mother

January 29, 2019 6:11 pm

‘They have taken my son from me’: Grieving mother seeks justice for son killed in Sahiwal

January 29, 2019 1:01 pm

Sahiwal shooting: Khalil’s brother wants the suspects to be tried in military court

January 29, 2019 9:47 am

Zeeshan, one of the four killed in Sahiwal encounter, was a Daesh facilitator: CTD report

January 29, 2019 12:35 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
Taha Anis
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.