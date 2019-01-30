Sahiwal shooting: Victims’ families refuse to appear for identification parade

They will also not appear before the anti-terrorism court in Sahiwal for the suspects’ identification parade because they say they don’t recognise the JIT.Ehtesham, the brother of Zeeshan, and Jalil, the brother of Mohammad Khalil, say that they will not participate in the investigation until a judicial commission is formed. They say they have no faith in the JIT.Zeeshan, Mohammad Khalil, his wife and daughter were killed on January 19 after the CTD allegedly opened fire on their car in Sahiwal. A JIT investigating the case had held the CTD responsible for the killings.Earlier in the day, the Senate Committee on Human Rights rejected the JIT's report in which it said it had intelligence that suggested the presence of a suicide jacket in the car, which is why they fired from four feet away.If you thought there was a jacked in the car, you would have never fired from four feet away, said the senators. You would have been 50 feet away, they contended.Were you blind when you took the bag from the trunk of the car without checking and shot a 13-year-old girl dead, asked the senators.