Sahiwal shooting: Khalil’s family members accuse CTD officers of threatening them

The family members of Mohammad Khalil, who was killed in the Sahiwal shooting on January 19 along with his wife and daughter, have accused the CTD officers of threatening them.

CTD officials were allegedly involved in the killing of four people in the police shooting near the Okara toll plaza in Sahiwal. The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Khalil, his wife Nabila, 38, their teenage daughter Areeba, and Zeeshan Javed.

Related: Government takes CTD to task after JIT report holds it responsible for Sahiwal shooting

The family’s lawyer, Shahbaz Bukhari, said CTD officials have been sending threats to them. He was addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

“A CTD officer threatened me on the phone too,” he told the media. He said that they had recordings of the phone call too.

The family members have been asked to stop pursuing the case otherwise they will be killed too, the lawyer remarked.

“We hope the investigating team doesn’t show any bias,” he added.

Related: FIR registered against 16 CTD officials for involvement in the fatal shooting of four people in Sahiwal

On January 22, the investigating team held the CTD responsible for the shooting. In light of the team’s report submitted to the Punjab chief minister, the government decided to immediately remove the Punjab additional IG and CTD additional IG from their posts.

The report said it seemed like the Sahiwal operation was the result of mismanagement. It said that an unnecessary and irresponsible operation was carried out in haste on a weak intelligence report. The investigation team’s report stated that no evidence was found suggesting that the CTD team was fired at. It requested more time for a detailed investigation once the forensic reports come back.