Sahiwal shooting: Khalil’s brother wants the suspects to be tried in military court

The brother of Mohammad Khalil, who was killed in the Sahiwal shooting on January 19 along with his wife and daughter, said that the family wants the case to be tried by a military court.

“We want a judicial commission,” remarked Jalil. We don’t the investigating team will be just. “We don’t trust them,” he said while speaking to the media on Tuesday morning.

Sahiwal shooting: Khalil’s family members accuse CTD officers of threatening them

The family has left for Islamabad, where they will appear before a Senate standing committee on interior affairs.

CTD officials are accused of killing four people in Sahiwal in an encounter on January 19.

On January 29, a CTD report said that Zeeshan, one of the four people killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal, was a facilitator of the Daesh.

Mohammad Khalil, his wife Nabeela and their 13-year daughter Areeba were declared innocent by investigators and a case was lodged against five CTD officers for negligence.

Related: Zeeshan, one of the four killed in Sahiwal encounter, was a Daesh facilitator: CTD report

However, investigators maintain that Zeeshan, their neighbour, had been in contact with the terrorists.

The new report by the CTD claims that the investigators found pictures of a policeman on Zeeshan’s cellphone. The policeman was killed by the Daesh.