Sahiwal shooting case: LHC summons investigation team’s head with records

Lahore High Court has formed on a two-member bench to hear the petition on forming a judicial commission in Sahiwal shooting case.

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan was hearing the petition on Thursday. The head of the investigation team, which presented its report to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar on January 22, has been summoned too.

Punjab IG Amjad Javed Saleemi appeared in court too. The judge expressed his displeasure over the performance of the police and asked if they have the powers to shoot at sight. “IG sahab, tell your DPOs that such an incident should never occur again,” he remarked. “This is an injustice.”

Related: Government takes CTD to task after JIT report holds it responsible for the family’s killings in Sahiwal shooting

The IG told him that the people who fired the shots have been arrested. All the CTD officials have been suspended too. The Punjab police chief said that it will take them 30 days to investigate the case.

The hearing has been adjourned till February 4, Monday.

Counter Terrorism Department officials were allegedly involved in the killing of four people in the police shooting near the Okara toll plaza in Sahiwal on January 19. The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Mohammad Khalil, his wife Nabila, 38, their 14-year-old daughter Areeba and Zeeshan Javed. Three children—two sisters and a brother—were injured too.

An investigation team was formed to probe the matter. The team held the CTD responsible for the fatal shooting.

Related: FIR registered against 16 CTD officials for involvement in the fatal shooting of four people in Sahiwal

In light of the investigation team’s report submitted to the Punjab chief minister on Tuesday, the government immediately decided to remove the Punjab additional IG and CTD additional IG from their posts.

This was confirmed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in a press conference held after the investigation report was submitted to the Punjab CM.

Basharat also said that an inquiry has been launched against CTD’s DIG, SP and DSP in Punjab while a challan will be issued for five other officials of the CTD.