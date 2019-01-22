Sahiwal fatal shooting: JIT to submit its report to CM Buzdar

A team investigating the Sahiwal shooting will submit its report to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today (Tuesday).

Buzdar has called a meeting to discuss the peace and security situation in the province. The meeting has been scheduled for 5pm.

Counter Terrorism Department officials were allegedly involved in the killing of four people in the police shooting near the Okara toll plaza in Sahiwal. A case has been registered at the Yousafwala police station. The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Mohammad Khalil, his wife Nabila, 38, their 14-year-old daughter Areeba and Zeeshan Javed. They hailed from Kot Lakhpat. Three children—two sisters and a brother—were injured too.

On January 19, a joint investigation team was constituted by the Punjab IG to investigate the killings. It includes members of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, and Intelligence Bureau. The report will be submitted in three days. “We will take appropriate action after the investigation team submits its report,” said the Punjab minister.

A case has been registered 16 Counter-Terrorism Department officials. They were arrested on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.