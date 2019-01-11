Saeed Ghani threatens to ban foul-mouthed federal ministers from entering Sindh

While addressing the media on Friday, he said that the government has the authority to restrict any loud-mouthed minister from entering Sindh.“If the federal government has the authority to put names on the ECL, the provincial government also has the authority to ban a few ministers who are causing tension in the province from entering,” he said.However, he did not specify the names of the ministers he wanted to ban. “There are many ministers who use obscene language but one cannot take any names.”Ghani said that if anyone tries to disrupt the provincial government, he will take action against them. However, he clarified by saying his government doesn't take political revenge.