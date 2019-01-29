Russian envoy arrives in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday.

He was received by senior officials of the foreign office and the Russian embassy.

Kabulov held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the foreign office. “Pakistan has played an important role in the Afghan peace process,” he remarked. Kabulov said that peace in Afghanistan will ensure peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan will continue to facilitate the reconciliation process in Afghanistan,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Russian diplomat also met with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. They discussed ways to expand bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.

On January 26, the United States and the Taliban said they had made substantial headway in negotiations to end the 17-year US war in Afghanistan, although sticking points remained. Zalmay Khalilzad, who was named by President Donald Trump’s administration to find a way out of the war, held an unusually long six days of talks with Taliban representatives in Qatar.

“Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past. We made significant progress on vital issues,” Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.