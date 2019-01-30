Tempers rage in the Sindh Assembly after the opposition accuses the govt of swearing

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani unleashed his fury at leader of the opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi when his party was accused of abusing in the House. “These [the PTI] people tell lies on every issue. They show up to the assembly with the agenda of spoiling the atmosphere,” he said. “They are shameless and violate the rules of the House.”Ghani demanded that the members of the opposition prove that someone on the treasury benches swore.Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said no one is swearing at anyone else. “The PPP has never used bad words and will never do so,” he said.But, the PTI members insisted that the treasury bench had used a swear word in the House.The session began as usual but deteriorated when Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho replied a question by Arsalan Taj Hussain, a member of the PTI. Before the next question, the opposition said it heard a treasury member swear.“All un-parliamentary language is expunged from the proceedings,” said Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, who added that they will investigate whether someone swore in the House.