Rs20m compensation announced for the family of people killed in Sahiwal shooting

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced Rs20 million compensation for the family of people killed in Sahiwal.

Counter Terrorism Department officials were allegedly involved in the killing of four people in the police shooting near the Okara toll plaza in Sahiwal. A case has been registered at the Yousafwala police station. The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Mohammad Khalil, his wife Nabila, 38, their 14-year-old daughter Areeba and Zeeshan Javed. They hailed from Kot Lakhpat. Three children—two sisters and a brother—were injured too.

Monetary support cannot compensate for the human loss, said Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while addressing a press conference on Sunday. The Punjab government will pay the cost of children’s education and provide them will free medical facilities, he said.

The supervisor of the CTD officials has been suspended and those involved in shooting the four people have been taken into custody.

On Saturday, a joint investigation team was constituted by the Punjab IG to investigate the killings. It includes members of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, and Intelligence Bureau. The report will be submitted in three days. “We will take appropriate action after the investigation team submits its report,” said the Punjab minister.

Basharat read out CTD’s findings too. According to the department, two suicide jackets and explosives were found in Zeeshan’s car. They said that Zeeshan was wanted in several cases of crime, including the kidnapping of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, and several American citizens. He was accused to be a member of Daesh.

The minister showed footage of a silver Honda City following Zeeshan’s white Alto from Lahore to Sahiwal on January 13. The CTD suspected that Zeeshan was working with the terrorists in the silver car. The terrorists allegedly were involved in attempted kidnapping and killing of ISI Inspector Yasir Manzoor.

The CTD was searching for the car since January 13 and it was located on January 18 outside Zeeshan’s house. The department officials found terrorists living at his house. However, they didn’t take any action because the house was located in a residential area.

The next day, January 19, the car was seen leaving the city and the CTD decided to stop it after which resulted in the shooting.

The two terrorists, Abdul Rehman and Kashif, living at Zeeshan’s place were alerted after they saw the news and escaped to Gujranwala. However, the police found them there and they blew up their suicide jackets.

Basharat said that investigation is under way and a conclusive statement can be only given after it is completed.

Initially, it was being reported that the CTD believed that the four people were kidnappers but later it was reported that they were terrorists. They said the children had been kidnapped. According to the Sahiwal police, the operation was conducted by the Lahore CTD.