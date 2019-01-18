Rs10 registration fee increase at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital withdrawn

January 18, 2019

A notification withdrawing an increase in the price of registration fees at Lady Reading Hospital has been issued on the directives of the Peshawar High Court.

The notification was issued on Friday by the director of the hospital, Dr Khalid Masood.

The hospital has increased the registration fee of Rs20 to Rs30. The Peshawar High Court took notice of the increase and ordered the hospital to take back the increase.

The original Rs20 fee is being charged at the hospital’s OPD and emergency department.

 
 
 

