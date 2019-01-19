Robbers empty out two mobile shops in Karachi’s Orangi Town

Seven unidentified men robbed mobiles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the shop.Three of the men entered the market while the remaining four stood guard outside.The robbers smashed the glass of the showcase aisles and emptied them out. The suspects even opened fire when the shopkeepers resisted.This is the second robbery in the area in the last three days.Last week, the Karachi police arrested two robbers for stealing mobile phones from children in Federal B Area.The incident occurred on December 21, 2018. CCTV footage of the theft obtained by SAMAA TV showed the robbers looting two children sitting outside a house and playing on a mobile phone.According to the police, the thieves were identified through the CCTV footage. The thieves were arrested after an encounter in Azizabad. Adnan and Siraj were arrested in an injured condition.The police seized pistols, five stolen items and a motorcycle from their possession.