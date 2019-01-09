Residents of Karachi: You shouldn’t be paying more than Rs10 for a 6km rickshaw ride

If you’re travelling by rickshaw within a distance of six kilometres, you should be paying Rs10 as per the government’s new rule.Around 50,000 six-seater rickshaws operate in the port city.People are happy but the scenario isn’t that simple on the roads. Rickshaw drivers have their own worries -- the recent increase in the price of CNG -- which they use an excuse for charging passengers higher fares.Rickshaw drivers called for a decrease in the CNG price. “We have no problem decreasing the fare if the CNG price is also decreased,” said one driver.“Every rickshaw driver charges different fares. Some ask for Rs10 while others ask for Rs15 or Rs20,” an elderly man told SAMAA TV.“This is good news for poor people,” said another man.CNG stations across Sindh are currently shut down till 8am tomorrow (Thursday). The Sui Southern Gas Company stopped gas supply to all the CNG stations Wednesday night for 34 hours because of low gas pressure.