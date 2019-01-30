Residents of Islamabad can now get their driving licences made in a single day

Are you a resident of Islamabad who is tired of waiting days on end for your driving licence to be delivered to you? Well, worry no more because the Islamabad traffic police have upped their game.

They have begun a one-day licence delivery operation.

The operation was inaugurated on Wednesday by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, who said it is the government’s duty to facilitate the people.

Our approach is to deliver services while respecting people, he said. The colonial approach was to bully people and intimidate them, he said.

You don’t need to pay urgent fees to get your licence in a day. The police have de-notified the Rs400 urgent fee and will be providing people this facility for regular fees.