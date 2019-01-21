Rental power projects reference: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to be indicted on Feb 8

PPP MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will be indicted in three references pertaining to rental power projects on February 8.

An accountability court ordered on Monday the authorities to ensure that all people named in the references are present in court on the day of the indictment.

“We will see if those named in the references need to attend court hearings after they have been indicted,” said Judge Arshad Malik. The cases were filed a long time ago. “Why hasn’t there been any progress?” he asked.

Eight people will be indicted in corruption references in different power plant projects, including Ashraf, former finance secretary Salman Siddique, Shahid Rafique and officials of the water and power divisions.

According to NAB, funds worth Rs380 million was embezzled in the Reshma Power Plant project, Rs490 million in the Gulf Rental Power Pant project and Rs430 million in Young Gen Power Limited project.