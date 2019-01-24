Rangers arrest man who stole CNICs and records from NADRA’s Landhi office

The Rangers arrested on Thursday the thief who stole CNICs and a registration record register from NADRA’s office in Landhi, Karachi.

The suspect has been identified as Waleed Hussain, son of Wajid Hussain. He was arrested from the Landhi III area.

According to the Rangers, around 803 CNICs were recovered from his possession.

They added that the raid was conducted on some intelligence they had received and the CINCs were then recovered from the house of Waleed’s relatives.

On Wednesday, Waleed stole around 1,800 identity cards and a registration record register from NADRA’s office, leaving behind a note for the officials.