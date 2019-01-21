Rana Sanaullah fails to appear before JIT investigating the Model Town case

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, the former Punjab law minister, did not appear before the JIT investigating the Model Town case on Monday.

It had summoned him to appear to record his statement in the case. Responsibility in this case has already been assigned, said Sanaullah.

This JIT has no legal standing, he added. He claimed the incumbent Punjab government formed the JIT to exact political revenge.

The JIT is being headed by Motorways IG AD Khowaja. Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Atiqul Zaman of the ISI and Lieutenant Colonel Irfan Mirza of the Military Intelligence are also part of the team, as are the Intelligence Bureau’s deputy director general, Muhammad Ahmad Kamal, and Gilgit Baltistan Police Headquarters DIG Qamar Raza.

On June 17, 2014 in Lahore’s Model Town area, a clash occurred between workers of the PAT and the Punjab police. The clash left 14 people dead and 90 injured.

The first JIT’s report was rejected by the court on the request of the PAT on the basis that it did not have any victims’ or their families’ statements. The party had moved the Supreme Court for the formation of a new JIT. The court had ordered the Punjab government to constitute a new JIT and closed the case.

The Justice Baqir Najfi report had pointed out that the police never confirmed who gave the order for them to open fire on the public.