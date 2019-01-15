Rajanpur man attempts to kill wife for serving food to cousin

The husband accused his wife, a mother of two, of Karo Kari. However, personnel from a nearby patrolling police station caught her husband and brother attempting to kill her and saved her life.She has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspectors General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi to take notice of the issue and to provide her family protection against her husband.In another case, a man gunned down two people including his sister-in-law over honour in Jacobabad's Murad Ali Jakhrani and managed to escape.Thepolice said that the accused, identified as Farooq Jakhrani, killed them over suspicion of having illicit relations. He gunned down the wife of his elder brother, Sabir Jakhrani, and his neighbour, Niaz Jakhrani, after he found them talking to each other.The culprit fled the scene after committing the dual murder and the bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital.“Since it’s a remote area, and it is near Balochistan border, the accused has fled to Balochistan,” said a police official.A case has been registered and the police are conducting raids for his arrest.