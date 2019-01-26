Rail traffic suspended as three bogies of newly-inaugurated freight train derail in Karachi

January 26, 2019

Three bogies of a freight train derailed at the Drigh Road railway station in Karachi on Saturday. No loss of life was reported.

Interestingly, the freight train was inaugurated just a day earlier in a ceremony by Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Rail traffic was suspended as a result of the incident.

He had announced that his department will launch 20 freight trains this year.

Related: Pakistan Railways can also launch a missile, says Sheikh Rasheed

Speaking about the freight train, he had said that the train is being run on public-private partnership. It will carry cargo worth 1,250 tonnes from Karachi to Lahore. It comprises 25 bogies, he added.

 
 
 

