Rail traffic suspended as three bogies of newly-inaugurated freight train derail in Karachi

Three bogies of a freight train derailed at the Drigh Road railway station in Karachi on Saturday. No loss of life was reported.
Interestingly, the freight train was inaugurated just a day earlier in a ceremony by Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.
Rail traffic was suspended as a result of the incident.
He had announced that his department will launch 20 freight trains this year.
Related: Pakistan Railways can also launch a missile, says Sheikh Rasheed
Speaking about the freight train, he had said that the train is being run on public-private partnership. It will carry cargo worth 1,250 tonnes from Karachi to Lahore. It comprises 25 bogies, he added.