Rail traffic suspended as three bogies of newly-inaugurated freight train derail in Karachi

Three bogies of a freight train derailed at the Drigh Road railway station in Karachi on Saturday. No loss of life was reported.

Interestingly, the freight train was inaugurated just a day earlier in a ceremony by Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Rail traffic was suspended as a result of the incident.

He had announced that his department will launch 20 freight trains this year.

Speaking about the freight train, he had said that the train is being run on public-private partnership. It will carry cargo worth 1,250 tonnes from Karachi to Lahore. It comprises 25 bogies, he added.