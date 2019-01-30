Quetta neurosurgeon returns home a month and a half after being kidnapped

Dr Ibrahim Khalil, a neurosurgeon who was kidnapped from Quetta on December 13, returned home Wednesday.
Doctors across the city had boycotted public hospitals to highlight his disappearance.
His kidnappers released him in Chaman a month and a half after his kidnapping from where he took a taxi to his nephew’s house in Quetta.
Dr Khalil is currently very weak and he told the media is in not in a state where he can speak right now. He needs medical treatment, he said.
The Doctors Action Committee, which has been a driving force behind the protests for Dr Khalil’s recovery, says he was released after Rs80 million was paid to his kidnappers.