Quetta neurosurgeon returns home a month and a half after being kidnapped

January 30, 2019




Dr Ibrahim Khalil, a neurosurgeon who was kidnapped from Quetta on December 13, returned home Wednesday.

Doctors across the city had boycotted public hospitals to highlight his disappearance.

His kidnappers released him in Chaman a month and a half after his kidnapping from where he took a taxi to his nephew’s house in Quetta.

Related: Quetta’s doctors haven’t given up their protests for the recovery of their missing colleague

Dr Khalil is currently very weak and he told the media is in not in a state where he can speak right now. He needs medical treatment, he said.

The Doctors Action Committee, which has been a driving force behind the protests for Dr Khalil’s recovery, says he was released after Rs80 million was paid to his kidnappers.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

CCTV footage emerges of failed kidnapping at a Faisalabad hospital

January 28, 2019 8:43 pm

Power breakdown plunges Sindh, Balochistan into darkness

January 25, 2019 11:08 am

Speeding bus runs over three-year-old girl in Quetta

January 24, 2019 10:38 pm

The roof of a train travelling from Quetta to Lahore starts leaking in the rain 

January 20, 2019 11:22 pm

Weather report: Rain expected in Karachi, snow blankets several northern regions

January 19, 2019 8:51 am

Quetta Customs dept seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth Rs70m in 15 days

January 18, 2019 12:03 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.