Quetta district administration tosses illegally parked motorcycles into drains

The district administration in Quetta tossed numerous motorcycles into the drains on Thursday in a drive against illegal parking on footpaths. They also deflated the tyres of many illegally parked motorcycles.
Several footpaths of main roads were turned into parking spots for vehicles. The motorcycles were removed from the footpaths of Jinnah Road and Sharae Iqbal after numerous pedestrians complained of not being able to walk on the footpaths.
Many people complained about the fact that no prior notice was given to them before the motorcycles were knocked over, while others applauded the operation and called for the government to continue their action against illegal parking in Quetta.
Kehta hai notice nahi diya or action howa oh paqal tumay khod nahi pata footpath pedal chalnay k lehay ha motorcycle or tehla laganay k lehay nahi jahil loog good Job Govt of balochistan ye opperation qiamat taak jari raki jahay thanks
Good job govt of balochistan i apperciate your this action
Should take action against car parking at double road and zarghoon road.
Good step the government should extend this operation to other roads like prince and joint raods.
Very good job Gov. of Balochistan .
PLZ …..Take some strict action against car show rooms on Adalat Road and damaging of public road by washing vehicles on the road at taxi stand …..and people park their motor cycles on the footpath in front of Zainab Chamber ( mostly lawyers offices and Bakhabar news paper office)
Car show rooms kay khilaf bhi action lain …..sari parking apni bechanay wali gariyon say occupy kartey hain