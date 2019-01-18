Quetta Customs dept seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth Rs70m in 15 days

In the first 15 days of the new year, the Pakistan Customs Quetta has seized smuggled goods and drugs worth Rs70 million.

Issuing a report on its performance in the first two weeks of the new year, the Customs department said that Rs42 million worth of foreign cloth, tyres, cigarettes and other goods were seized during this period. Drugs worth Rs28 million were also seized by the department.

The department also took into custody over a dozen non-custom duty paid cars worth millions.

According to officials of the department, they have made the Customs check posts in Balochistan movable. On the orders of Customs Collector Ashraf Ali, assistant collectors Akmal Durrani and Ameer Arshad were tasked with this. Mobile squads were also made more active during this time period.

The department seized the drugs worth Rs28 million during the search of a truck at the Balali check post. The drugs were hidden in the truck.