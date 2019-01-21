Chaudhry Shujaat to decide whether PML-Q and PTI to stay allies



All is not well between the PTI-led government and the PML-Q. The latter has authorised its chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, to decide its future course of action – sticking with the alliance or separating itself from the government.

During a meeting presided over by Chaudhry Shujaat in Islamabad on Monday, party leaders from the federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments said the PTI-led government is intruding in their constituencies.

Senior party leaders like Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema attended the meeting.

The PML-Q leaders said the government is not treating them like coalition partners in their constituencies.

Earlier in the day, a close aide of Chaudhry Shujaat and a party leader Kamil Ali Agha, told SAMAA TV that the government was not discussing any issues with its coalition partners.

“If Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to behave in this manner, it will be difficult for us to side with the government,” warned the PML-Q leader. “We are as we always have been.”

There is little consultation within the PTI and PM Khan does not confer with the party’s allies regarding any issues, said Agha. “Imran Khan has not been able to form a good team till this day. Had he had one, the situation would not have worsened so much,” he added.

The PTI-PML-Q rifts came to the fore in Punjab after Mines and Minerals Minister Ammar Yasir, the only minister of the PML-Q in the Punjab cabinet, sent his resignation to the party leadership.