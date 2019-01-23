Punjab won’t be celebrating basant after all

The Punjab government has decided not to celebrate basant in Lahore this year.

Taking back its previous decision to lift the 12-year ban on the festival, the government said it would take four to six more months to prepare for a basant festival free of any dangers.

This was decided on Wednesday during a meeting presided over by Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan.

Around six months will be needed to arrange a safe basant festival, Khan said, adding that if all institutions fulfilled their responsibilities, it would be possible to celebrate festivals such as basant.

He said the decision was being made in the public’s interest.

Related: No one will be celebrating basant till the court says so: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat

More than a month ago, the Punjab government had announced that it would be lifting the ban on basant, however, this decision was quickly challenged in the Lahore High Court by a petitioner, Advocate Safdar Shaheen.

He argued that the festival’s major activity of kite flying had turned into a blood sport. He added that many lives have been lost due to kite flying.

Advocate Shaheen said allowing a celebration that resulted in the loss of human lives was unconstitutional.