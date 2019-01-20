Punjab CM Usman Buzdar vows that ‘visible’ justice will be served in Sahiwal case

Justice in the Sahiwal case will be served and it will be served visibly, vowed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar during a meeting in Lahore on Sunday.

Buzdar chaired an important meeting of senior officials, including Law Minister Raja Basharrat and Punjab IG Amjad Javed Saleemi, where the incident in which four people were killed by the CTD in Sahiwal was discussed.

The chief minister was given a report on the incident during the meeting. A case has been registered against 16 CTD officials, said the CM.

He added that action will be taken against the culprits according to the law.

A committee has been formed for an impartial investigation into the shooting, he said.