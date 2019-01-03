PTV corruption case: Shahid Masood to be indicted on Jan 10

January 3, 2019

Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood will be indicted in PTV corruption case on January 10.

A special court has been hearing the corruption case against him. The challan against him has been submitted in the court.

Central Special Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti will indict him.

Masood was arrested on November 23 and is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. The former PTV chairperson is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

 

 
 


