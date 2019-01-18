PTV corruption case: Dr Shahid Masood to be indicted on Feb 1

January 18, 2019

Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood will be indicted in PTV corruption case on February 1.

A special court has been hearing the corruption case against him. The challan against him has been submitted in the court.

Dr Shahid Masood was brought to the court from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Friday. The court dismissed his reservations against the case. His lawyer said that he will challenge the dismissal of the reservations in the Islamabad High Court.

The former PTV chairperson was arrested on November 23 and is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million. According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

 

 

 
 
 

